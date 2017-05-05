Sports News

Jose Mourinho praises Rashford after Manchester United beat Celta Vigo

Manchester Uniteds teenage striker Marcus Rashford struck a stunning second-half free-kick to secure a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo in their Europa League semi-final, first leg on 4 May. The victory puts United on course for this months final with Ajax Amsterdam - the most likely opponents after they beat visitors Olympique Lyonnais 4-1 in their first leg. May 5, 2017
