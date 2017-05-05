Sports News
India squad for Champions Trophy 2017: Predicting India's 15-member squad for the ICC event
Maria Sharapova-Eugenie Bouchard tennis match on the cards at Madrid Open 2017
Play
Manchester Uniteds teenage striker Marcus Rashford struck a stunning second-half free-kick to secure a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo in their Europa League semi-final, first leg on 4 May. The victory puts United on course for this months final with Ajax Amsterdam - the most likely opponents after they beat visitors Olympique Lyonnais 4-1 in their first leg.
May 5, 2017
Jose Mourinho praises Rashford after Manchester United beat Celta Vigo
UFC 211: Junior dos Santos predicts second round win against Stipe Miocic, wants Anthony Joshua next
Vijay Goel-Praful Patel involved in tug of war over Aizawl FC as #IStandWithAizawl trends on Twitter
Novak Djokovic parts ways with his coaching staff in the hopes of returning to form
India cricket news: 'Rishabh Pant or Ishan Kishan can replace MS Dhoni after the legend retires'
Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe agrees move to Real Madrid
Charlotte Flair leaks: After Paige, Alexa Bliss; nude images of WWE Divas leaked again
Tennis News: Roger Federer spills the beans on his stunning resurgence in 2017
Ukrainian boxer Vasyl Lomachenko teases fight against Conor McGregor inside octagon
Live Streaming of IPL 2017: Watch RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) vs KXIP (Kings XI Punjab) on TV, online
India's Subrata Paul cleared to play by AIFF after testing positive for terbutaline drug
India vs Malaysia live hockey streaming: Watch Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017 live on TV, Online
