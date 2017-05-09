Sports News
Madrid Open 2017 live streaming: Watch Andy Murray vs Marius Copil live on TV, Online
Live Streaming of KXIP (Kings XI Punjab) vs KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders): Watch IPL 2017 cricket Match 49 on TV, online
Middlesbrough have been relegated from the Premier League following a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on 8 May.
May 9, 2017
Everyone is devastated: Middlesbrough boss Steve Agnew reflects on relegation
IPL 2017 Playoffs scenario: Which four teams can qualify, and who could finish in the top two after group stages?
Sharapova vs Bouchard videos: Watch Eugenie's celebrations after upset win at Madrid Open 2017
Burnley defender Michael Keane agrees personal terms with Liverpool but the deal is not done yet
Are you kidding me? Middle stump uprooted, bails hold their place in a cricket match in Australia (Photo)
Tennis news: This legend could be Novak Djokovic's next coach
IPL 2017: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match prediction
IPL 2017: KXIP (Kings XI Punjab) vs KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) confirmed playing XI and team news
Chelsea one win away from Premier League title after Middlesbrough cruise
SRH Vs MI scorecard: Shikhar Dhawan, Siddarth Kaul shine as Sunrisers Hyderbad beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2017 Match 48
Pakistan reacts after BCCI announces Team India squad for Champions Trophy 2017
Maria Sharapova vs Eugenie Bouchard live: Watch Madrid Open 2017 tennis on TV, online
