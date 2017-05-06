Sports News
India settle for bronze from Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017 hockey tournament
BCCI reveals date for announcement of Team India squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2017
IPL 2017 live streaming: Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) live score, where to watch live
The last photo 22-year-old war photographer Hilda Clayton took before she was killed during a live-fire training exercise in 2013 has been released and went viral. However, Clayton is not the first woman to document war or have died while doing so. Here are three iconic women war photographers that you may not have heard of.
May 6, 2017
The most iconic women war photographers
Mauricio Pochettino has said that Tottenham Hotspur still lack the winning edge after their 1-0 defeat by West Ham left Chelsea on the brink of clinching the Premier League title.
May 6, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino disappointed over Spurs defeat at West Ham at key moment in title race
Federation Cup 2017 football schedule: Fixtures, results, predictions, TV coverage
India vs New Zealand hockey live: Watch Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017 on TV, online
IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Match 45 prediction
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) live cricket streaming: Watch IPL 2017 live on TV, Online
IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) confirmed team news and playing XI
IPL 2017: SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs RPS (Rising Pune Supergiant) match prediction
IPL 2017: SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs RPS (Rising Pune Supergiant) confirmed team news and playing XI
IPL 2017 RCB vs KXIP highlights: Kohli and co. fail with the bat again as Kings XI pick up vital win
India fail to reach Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017 hockey final: Schedule of May 6 matches
