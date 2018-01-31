Sports News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger paid a warm tribute to Olivier Giroud after the striker was brought on as the 76th-minute substitute in Arsenals 3-1 defeat against Swansea.
Jan 31, 2018
He never let us down: Wenger praises Giroud ahead of Chelsea move
IPL 2018 is set to see the first-ever transfer window, as per IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla. This is when it'll happen.
Jan 31, 2018
IPL transfer window: Capped, uncapped players can still switch teams
Sachin Tendulkar's 13-year-old fan smashes 1,045 not out with Virat Kohli endorsed 'MRF Genius' bat
Arsenal signing Aubameyang is 'good news', says Arsene Wenger with a straight face
BCCI bans Hyderabad captain Ambati Rayudu for 2 matches
1st ODI in Durban: Here is likely India Playing XI to face South Africa
South Africa vs India 1st ODI: This is bad news for Virat Kohli-led team in Durban
Final time in Africa: MS Dhoni gets ready for his last tour of South Africa
2019 World Cup preparations begin in South Africa, want to win ODI series: Rohit Sharma
The Welshman, known for his brilliant timing of humour, hopes the BCCI calls him for the IPL Auction again in 2019.
Jan 30, 2018
After IPL Auction 2018, Richard Madley reveals how to become an auctioneer
South Africa vs India: ICC rates Wanderers pitch as 'poor', calls it 'hazardous' for batting
IPL 2018: Fans attack Rs 7.2 cr signing Jofra Archer for 'destroy the Indians' and MS Dhoni tweets
Minerva Punjab deny East Bengal a win at Barasat, continue I-League dominance
A look at the deals likely to be completed on the January transfer window 2018 deadline day this January 31.
Jan 30, 2018
Transfer deadline day predictions: Aubameyang to Arsenal, Dzeko/Giroud to Chelsea
