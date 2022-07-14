In a shocking incident, a kickboxer collapsed after being hit by a punch inside the ring, and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Bengaluru.

The incident came to light on Thursday. The deceased kickboxer has been identified as Nikhil (23), a resident of Mysuru. Following a complaint filed by the parents of the deceased youth, the police have booked the organiser of the sporting event for negligence.

According to the police, the incident took place at the K1 state-level Kickboxing Championship at the Pai International Building here on Sunday.

During the fight, Nikhil looked agile, defending and delivering a kick to his opponent. However, he collapsed after receiving a punch from his opponent amid cheers of the audience.

The police said that he sustained severe injury in the head and though he was shifted to a hospital, he succumbed to his injury on Wednesday. The funeral was held in Mysuru on the same day.

The parents of Nikhil have lodged a complaint in the Jnanabharathi police station against the organisers of the event alleging negligence. They also mentioned in the complaint that there was no arrangement of doctors or ambulance at the venue of the championship.

The police said that Naveen Ravishankar, the accused organiser, is absconding and a hunt has been launched to nab him.