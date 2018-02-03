Sports News
Here is India's likely Playing XI for 2nd ODI against South Africa in Centurion
Ajinkya Rahane proves decision to drop him was team management's mistake: Sunil Gavaskar
Can Virat Kohli break Sachin Tendulkar's ODI records: Sourav Ganguly answers burning question
Faf du Plessis ruled out of ODI, T20I series against India with fractured finger
Play
Chelsea manager Conte says it his intention, will and desire to see out his 18-month contract at Chelsea.
Feb 2, 2018
Antonio Conte insists he will stay in charge at Chelsea
Play
Bernie Ecclestone, a host of girls have blasted F1 owners Liberty Media over their sudden decision ahead of the F1 2018 season.
Feb 2, 2018
F1 grid girl ban: 68-year-old Niki Lauda wants grid boys alongside girls
IPL 2018: Shah Rukh Khan speaks on Gautam Gambhir's KKR exit, team's philosophy
Play
A total of 110,000 free condoms will be distributed to all athletes. Media persons, spectators will also benefit from the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Feb 2, 2018
South Korea 2018 Winter Olympics: Each athlete gets 37 condoms for a two-week period
Full list of 24 players for St. Moritz Ice Cricket 2018 in Switzerland
India vs Australia, U-19 World Cup 2018 final: Cricket live stream, TV listings & start time
Mischievous fans share Yuzvendra Chahal's political tweet to create controversy
ISL: Manuel Arana moves to Delhi Dynamos, Hugo Boumous joins FC Goa
FC Pune City vs Kerala Blasters live stream: Watch 2018 ISL match online, on TV
Sourav Ganguly reveals his reaction to MS Dhoni's 'surprise gesture' in Test swansong
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains