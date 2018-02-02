Sports News
New book: Sourav Ganguly writes about crying, 'The End' and his father's death
I disguised as a sardarji and was mocked, reveals Sourav Ganguly
With 'legend' MS Dhoni behind the stumps, my workload is cut by 50%: Kuldeep Yadav
BBL 2017/18 semi-final cricket live stream: Watch Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades on TV, online
Here is why Virat Kohli said it was 'quite dangerous' in Durban
Was it a team joke? Virat Kohli reveals reason behind his 33rd ODI ton celebrations in Durban
Khelo India School Games: Swimmers lift Karnataka to top of medal tally
1st ODI: 'Greatest chaser' Kohli equals Ganguly, Ponting's records with ton in Durban
Virat Kohli 'very happy' for Ajinkya Rahane after match-winning stand in Durban ODI
1st ODI: Kohli ton, record-breaking stand help India end Durban drought
Play
Here are the ten most significant Premiere League deals of the January transfer window. Premier League clubs spent a record $611m on new players during this transfer window.
Feb 1, 2018
Ten biggest Premier League January transfer deals of 2018
Union Budget 2018: Sports Ministry gets Rs 351 crore funds increase, SAI's budget reduced
Barcelona vs Valencia live: Watch Copa del Rey 2018 match online, on TV
1st ODI: India captain Virat Kohli hurts his knee, goes off the field
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains