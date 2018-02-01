Sports News
The Punjab-based franchise, which has assembled a star-studded line-up for IPL 2018, has quite a few options to choose from when it comes to selecting a captain.
Feb 1, 2018
Kings XI Punjab's new captain revealed? Franchise drops hint ahead of IPL 2018
January transfer window 2018 review: The smartest signings/loan deals made
Fitter and hungrier, Rohan Bopanna follows Roger Federer's route to success
Virat Kohli reveals India's 'major strength', almost rules out Ashwin and Jadeja for World Cup 2019
The iconic background theme, the overcoat, that hat...but then a kurta pyjama. WWE fans are getting stunned by this viral video from Pakistan!
Feb 1, 2018
WWE's Undertaker gatecrashes this wedding in Pakistan? No! It's the groom himself
South Africa vs India: 1st ODI cricket live stream, TV listings and start time
1st ODI in Durban: This Virat Kohli stat in South Africa will surprise many
ODI series: South Africa wary of these two 'very good' Indian players, says Faf du Plessis
Virender Sehwag reveals how MS Dhoni's presence will benefit India in ODIs against South Africa
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Khelo India Games 2018
Virat Kohli does U-turn on Ajinkya Rahane ahead of 1st ODI in Durban
Alexis Sanchez is set for his Premier League debut as a Manchester United player. As an Arsenal man, he scored twice in his career against Spurs.
Jan 31, 2018
Tottenham vs Manchester United live: Watch Jan 31 football match live on TV, online
Virat Kohli says India's core players ready for World Cup 2019, only 1 slot left
West Ham manager David Moyes confirmed Antonio had been consistently late for meetings and training, leaving the Scotsman with no choice but to withdraw him from the squad.
Jan 31, 2018
Moyes: Michail Antonio dropped against Crystal Palace for disciplinary reasons
