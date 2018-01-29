Sports News
IPL 2018: Full list of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad after the auction
Here are some of the most controversial Super Bowl ads youve ever seen.
Jan 29, 2018
5 of the most controversial Super Bowl commercials
IPL 2018: Full list of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) squad after the auction
IPL 2018: Full list of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad after the auction
IPL 2018: Full list of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad after the auction
Two-time champions CSK came up with a stringent show at the IPL auction as they were left with Rs 6.5 crore even after buying the maximum limit of 25 players.
Jan 29, 2018
Anil Kumble rates Chennai Super Kings' performance at IPL 2018 auction
Australian Open 2018: Roger Federer becomes first man to win 20 Grand Slam titles
IPL Auction: Here's how fans reacted to Kings XI Punjab's late purchase of Chris Gayle
Saina Nehwal loses Indonesia Masters 2018 final to Tai Tzu Ying
Rohan Bopanna, Timea Babos finish as mixed doubles runner-up at Australian Open 2018
India squad for South Africa T20Is announced: Suresh Raina makes comeback
IPL Auction 2018 Day 2: Gayle bought at base price, Unadkat costliest Indian player
Denmarks Caroline Wozniacki beat Romania Simona Halep to win her first Grand Slam title and regain the number one ranking at the Australian Open 2018 on January 27 in Melbourne.
Jan 27, 2018
Australian Open 2018: Caroline Wozniacki wins womens title
3rd Test: India clinch consolation win after decimating South Africa in Johannesburg
