After a stellar first half of 2018 that saw many launches of new cars and two-wheelers, the Indian automobile market is gearing up for the busy second half. As the festive season come in the H2 of 2018, almost double the number of vehicle launches is expected in the coming months compared to the H1.

Last month saw Ather Energy launching e-scooters 340 and 450 while Mitsubishi re-launched the Outlander SUV in the new avatar. Audi has added petrol option to the Q5 range while Jaguar Land Rover brought 2018 Range Rover SUV range and F-Type SVR. The cars and two-wheelers lined up for July also indicate an equally exciting vehicles launch marathon is awaiting in July 2018.

We have compiled a list of all the two-wheelers and cars launching next month.

Suzuki Burgman Street 125

Suzuki Motorcycle India revealed the Burgman Street 125, a 125cc luxury scooter, at the Auto Expo 2018 in February. The maxi-scooter is expected to be launched in mid-July, the bookings for which are already open.

Being a maxi-scooter, the Burgman Street 125 features a flamboyant design highlighted with a large apron at the front. The scooter has a wide stance and wider seating arrangement. It is expected to share the 125cc engine with the Access 125 producing 8.6hp at 6,500rpm and 10.2Nm at 5,000rpm. The Burgman Street 125 scooter is expected to be between Rs 65,000 to 70,000, ex-showroom.

Hero Xtreme 200R

Hero MotoCorp will launch the Xtreme 200R this month, while bookings have already started for the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS200 rival. The motorcycle comes with a sculpted fuel tank design with shrouds and flashy graphics. It gets LED pilot lamps at the front and LED taillight.

The bike draws power from an air-cooled single-cylinder 200cc carburetted engine that develops 18.2bhp at 8,500rpm and peak torque of 17.1Nm at 6,000rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox.

BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS

BMW Motorrad will launch its most affordable motorcycle twins, the G 310 R and the G 310 GS on July 18. The company has started accepting bookings for a down payment of Rs 50,000 for the G 310 twins.

The G 310 R is a streetfighter motorcycle while the G 310 GS is an adventure version. Both bikes come powered by a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine which can churn out 33.5bhp at 9,500rpm and a maximum torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The G 310 R and G 310 GS are expected to be priced around Rs 3.10 lakh and Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Volvo XC40

Swedish carmaker Volvo will launch its most affordable SUV, the XC40 on July 4. Volvo has allotted only 200 units in the first batch for India and bookings are now open for Rs 5 lakh.

The XC40 for India is expected to be offered only in the R-Design variant and diesel engine. The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine will develop 190hp and will come mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive will be standard.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk

Jeep India is expected to launch a more off-road focussed version of the Compass SUV, the Trailhawk by mid-July. The Compass Trailhawk flaunts an Active Drive Low-range 4WD system and a new 'Rock mode' for its Selec-Terrain 4WD system. It is complemented with raised suspension setup, dual purpose on/off road tires and skid plates.

The Trailhawk version will be the only Compass variant with a diesel engine and automatic transmission combination. A new nine-speed automatic transmission will be coupled with the same 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel mill with 170.6bhp and 350Nm output.

Audi Q3 and Q7 Design Edition

Audi India is expected to launch the Design Edition of the Q3 and Q7 in the first week of July. Both the Q7 and Q3 Design Edition will flaunt an array of cosmetic updates while also offering a bunch of customisation options.

The Q7 Design Edition will come in a new deep bluish-green paint job with silver side body cladding featuring the 'Quattro' badging. The tail lamps will feature smoked LED lights. A new rear seat entertainment system with display mounted on the front seat headrests and Nappa leather upholstery the additions expected inside.

The Q3 Design Edition is also expected to get similar treatment while it will also get black cladding across the entire lower section. The Q3 Design Edition will also feature a set of stylish new alloy wheels.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Porsche India is expected to launch the high-performance sports car, 911 GT2 on July 10. The sports car is employed with a 3.8-litre, flat-six, twin-turbocharged engine that develops whopping 686bhp of peak power and 750 Nm of peak torque. Weighing in at 1,470 kg, the lightweight two-seater accelerates from zero to 100kmph in 2.8 seconds. The rear-wheel-drive coupe also has a top speed of 340kmph. The Stuttgart-based carmaker is expected to price the 911 GT2 at Rs 3.88 crore (ex-showroom).