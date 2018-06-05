Jeep Compass Trailhawk bookings are already open

Compass Trailhawk flaunts an Active Drive Low-range 4WD system

Powered by 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel mated to 9-speed automatic transmission

Jeep India is inching closer to the launch of a new top-end variant of the Compass SUV christened, the Trailhawk. The new variant will be the most off-road focused version of the compact SUV and a unit has now been spotted sans camouflage at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

The spied model believed to be in the final testing phase and launch of Compass Trailhawk is expected by the end of June or early July. Some of the Jeep India dealers have already started accepting bookings for the Compass Trailhawk edition while the company has not officially announced the launch date.

Being the new top-end variant, the Compass Trailhawk is expected to be priced premium - approximately Rs 1.5 lakh over the current range-topper Limited 4X4 (O) diesel retailed at Rs 21.91 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). For the extra money, Jeep offers an array of new features.

The highlight of Trailhawk edition is the Active Drive Low-range 4WD system and a new 'Rock mode' for its Selec-Terrain 4WD system. The four-wheel-drive system is more advanced than the one on the regular Compass units and it ensures extreme off-road capability.

The off-road prowess of the Compass is further accentuated with raised suspension setup, dual purpose on/off road tires and skid plates to keep the front and rear bottom-end if the SUV unscathed.

The Compass Trailhawk will also get a sunroof. With more buyers opting for the sunroof, this adds bling to the Compass' top-spec variant. In addition, it will be the only Compass variant with a diesel engine and automatic transmission combination. A new nine-speed automatic transmission will be coupled with the same 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel mill with 170.6bhp and 350Nm output.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk further stands out from other variants with blacked out exterior detailing, anti-glare bonnet decal, dark coloured alloy wheels, all weather floor mats and revised bumpers that house exposed tow hooks.

Image source: TeamBHP