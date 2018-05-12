Jeep Compass Trailhawk launch expected in July 2018, bookings open

American utility vehicle expert Jeep launched its first made in India SUV, the Compass, in July 2017. Jeep Compass went on to become a huge success with sales touching 20,000 marks within seven months. As the Compass turns a year old in India in July, the company is planning to bring the most off-road focused version of the compact SUV.

The model in question is the Jeep Compass Trailhawk and it has already made India debut during dealer meeting in March. Jeep dealers have already started accepting bookings for the Trailhawk edition while the company has not officially announced the launch date.

The Jeep Compass will be the new range-topping variant of the Compass in India. It is expected to be priced premium by around Rs 1.5 lakh over the current range-topper Limited 4X4 (O) diesel retailed at Rs 21.91 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Why do you need to spend more?

The Compass Trailhawk flaunts an Active Drive Low-range 4WD system and a new 'Rock mode' for its Selec-Terrain 4WD system. The 4x4 system is more advanced than the one on the regular Compass units and it ensures extreme off-road capability. It is complemented with raised suspension setup, dual purpose on/off road tires and skid plates to cover the underbelly.

The Compass Trailhawk will also get a sunroof even though the use of sunroof in Indian climate condition is limited. As the buyers are increasingly opting for sunroof and rival models are now offering it, an addition of sunroof will add bling to the Compass' top-spec variant.

In addition to the obvious off-road prowess, the Trailhawk version will be the only Compass variant with a diesel engine and automatic transmission combination. A new nine-speed automatic transmission will be coupled with the same 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel mill with 170.6bhp and 350Nm output.

The Trailhawk version of the Compass will also look slightly different than regular variants. It comes with blacked out body panels, anti-glare bonnet decal, dark-colored alloy wheels, underbody skid plates, all weather floor mats and revised bumpers that housing exposed tow hooks.