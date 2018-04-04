Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) subsidiary Jeep has announced a special offer on its popular compact SUV, the Compass, in India as part of its Jeep 4x4 Day global celebration.

While FCA's "International Jeep 4x4 Day" is observed on the fourth day of the fourth month (meaning April 4), Jeep 4x4 will be a month-long celebration in India, from April 4 to April 30.

The latest offer on the Compass SUV gives people who are considering or have already booked a 4x2 variant of the compass a chance to upgrade it to the top-end Limited 4x4 model by paying an extra Rs 50,000.

Jeep Compass is sold in Sport, Longitude, Longitude Option and Limited variants and one can save up to Rs 1.47 lakh by upgrading it from the Limited 4x2 to the Limited 4x4 model. The price difference between said trims is Rs 1.97 lakh, and under the scheme, one needs to pay only Rs 50,000 more.

Buyers who have booked the lower trims of the Compass can also upgrade it to the high-end trim by paying the difference between that particular model and the Limited 4x2, which costs around Rs 19.21 lakh, and then pay Rs 50,000 more to upgrade it to the Limited 4x4 trim.

"The Jeep 4x4 Month is a special and unique opportunity for customers to book their Jeep Compass and enjoy the legendary capability, freedom, and adventure which remains core to our brand. We have sold close to 20,000 Jeep Compass SUVs since market launch and it is humbling," said Kevin Flynn, president and managing director, FCA India.

Jeep Compass is offered in two engine options. The petrol models are powered by a 1.4-liter MultiAir turbo engine that belts out 160 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission are offered with the petrol mill.

The 2.0-liter MultiJet diesel mill develops 170.6 bhp and 350 Nm of torque mated to six-speed manual transmission. The SUV has been priced from Rs 15.16 lakh for the petrol Sport variant to Rs 21.91 lakh for the top-of-the-line diesel Limited 4x4 (O) variant (ex-showroom Delhi).