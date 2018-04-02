Jeep, a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) subsidiary, is expected to launch a top-end variant of its popular compact SUV — the Compass — in India. When launched, the new Compass Trailhawk will be an addition to the carmaker's domestic line-up and is likely to come by July this year when the company marks its first anniversary of the Compass in the country. Jeep Compass was launched in India in July last year.

While some of the dealerships of Jeep have already opened bookings for the upcoming model unofficially, Jeep almost confirmed the imminent launch when it showcased the Compass Trailhawk at a dealer event recently.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4×4—all you need to know

Jeep Compass Trailhawk will be the new range-topping model of the Compass in India. The current top-end variant of the Compass is the Limited 4X4 (O)

The Compass Trailhawk is a rugged version of the Compass and will come with more features to suit its offroad-focused styling

While the overall look of the new Trailhawk is the same as the Compass, the blacked-out body panels, anti-glare bonnet decal and dark-colored alloy wheels are some features that will make it different from the regular version

In addition to this, the Trailhawk version of the Compass will also get underbody skid plates, all-weather floor mats and revised bumpers that house exposed tow hooks