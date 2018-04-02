Jeep, a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) subsidiary, is expected to launch a top-end variant of its popular compact SUV — the Compass — in India. When launched, the new Compass Trailhawk will be an addition to the carmaker's domestic line-up and is likely to come by July this year when the company marks its first anniversary of the Compass in the country. Jeep Compass was launched in India in July last year.
While some of the dealerships of Jeep have already opened bookings for the upcoming model unofficially, Jeep almost confirmed the imminent launch when it showcased the Compass Trailhawk at a dealer event recently.
Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4×4—all you need to know
- Jeep Compass Trailhawk will be the new range-topping model of the Compass in India. The current top-end variant of the Compass is the Limited 4X4 (O)
- The Compass Trailhawk is a rugged version of the Compass and will come with more features to suit its offroad-focused styling
- While the overall look of the new Trailhawk is the same as the Compass, the blacked-out body panels, anti-glare bonnet decal and dark-colored alloy wheels are some features that will make it different from the regular version
- In addition to this, the Trailhawk version of the Compass will also get underbody skid plates, all-weather floor mats and revised bumpers that house exposed tow hooks
- Inside, the new Compass variant will get an all-black leather interior with red highlights. It will also get a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
- Jeep Compass Trailhawk will also get a raised suspension setup and dual-purpose on-road/offroad tires
- The raised suspension of the New Compass will increase the approach and departure angles that stand at 30 degrees (approach), 24.4 degree (break-over) and 33.6 degrees (departure).
- The Compass Trailhawk will offer Active Drive Low-range 4WD technology and a new "Rock mode" for its Selec-Terrain 4WD system
- Under the hood, the new model of the Compass will get the same 2.0-liter MultiJet diesel mill of the compass SUV with 170.6 bhp of power and 350 Nm of torque. The Trailhawk will get an all-new nine-speed automatic unit in the place of a six-speed manual gearbox in the Compass
- The new variant is expected to be priced premium by around Rs 1.5 lakh over the Limited 4X4 (O) diesel model of the Compass.