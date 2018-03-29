Iconic American UV maker Jeep is expected to expand its Compass range in India with the new top-of-the-line model, the Trailhawk, soon. Ahead of its launch, the Compass Trailhawk made its India debut at a dealer meeting.

The images of the new Compass Trailhawk from an event have started doing the rounds on the internet, indicating that the launch could happen anytime soon. The beefed-up version of the Compass is already open for bookings at some of the dealerships of the company with a possible launch in July.

To be built at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Ranjangaon plant near Pune, the Compass Trailhawk is also being exported to markets like Australia. It is expected to be launched only in the diesel version in India.

The Compass Trailhawk will be powered by the same 2.0-liter MultiJet diesel mill of the regular Compass that develops 170.6 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. However, the transmission in the new off-roader will be handled by an all-new nine-speed automatic unit.

In the Jeep Compass SUV, which is currently on sale in India, the transmission is taken care of by a six-speed manual gearbox.

In terms of style and design, too, the Compass Trailhawk is slightly different from the regular model. It comes with blacked-out body panels, an anti-glare bonnet decal, dark-colored alloy wheels, underbody skid plates, all-weather floor mats and revised bumpers that house exposed tow hooks.

The Compass Trailhawk comes with an Active Drive Low-range 4WD technology and a new "Rock mode" for its Selec-Terrain 4WD system. It boasts a raised suspension setup, dual purpose on/off road tires and skid plates to cover the underbelly.

The raised suspension also increases approach and departure angles that stand at 30 degrees (approach), 24.4 degree (break-over) and 33.6 degrees (departure). All these are spot on for off-roading.

The new variant is expected to be priced premium by around Rs 1.5 lakh over the Limited 4X4 (O) diesel model of the Compass. The Limited 4X4 (O) diesel is retailed at Rs 21.91 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Image: AutocarIndia