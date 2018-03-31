Jeep, the American utility vehicle maker seems to be the new craze among celebrities in India. After Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, the new celebrity to own a Jeep SUV is the Pad Man actor Akshay Kumar.

The 50-year-old actor is a connoisseur of SUVs and his garage already has Porsche Cayenne, a Range Rover, and a Honda CR-V. Hence, it's no wonder he chose Jeep Compass SUV from the utility vehicle specialist. The Rustom actor has zeroed-in on the Hip Hop Black color for his Jeep Compass while it not clear which variant and engine option he has bought.

Earlier in January 2018, Sri Lanka-born Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez bought a red-hot Jeep Compass as a new-year gift to herself. The 32-year-old actress posted pictures of her new ride in social media platforms with the caption "2018 begins with yet another showstopper! We are happy to welcome Jacqueline Fernandez to the Jeep family. [sic]"

In November 2017, Saif Ali Khan bought the Grand Cherokee SRT, Jeep's flagship SUV in India that costs whopping 1.07 crore as a gift for his son Taimur when he turned one. In August 2017, Indian cricketer, Hardik Pandya gifted a Jeep Compass unit to his father.

We need to wait and see which celebrity is in the queue to buy a Jeep SUV in India now.

Jeep Compass

Priced from Rs 15.16 lakh, the Compass is the first ever SUV of the Jeep manufactured in India. It has generated a lot of interest among SUV lovers primarily due to the competitive pricing, and there has been a considerable rise in sales.

The SUV is powered by a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo engine that belts out 160bhp and 250Nm of torque. Six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission are offered with the petrol mill. The 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel mill develops 170.6bhp and 350Nm of torque and is mated to six-speed manual transmission.