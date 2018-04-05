The iconic American SUV maker, Jeep's compact SUV the Compass, which was launched in India last year has proven to be a worthy contender in the market with the model crossing 20,000 units of sales since its launch in the country. The Jeep Compass was launched in India in July 2017 and has gone to become the best-selling model of the Jeep in the country and a change in the fortune of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA).

The Compass achieved the 20,000 units of sales in just eight months and the company has also reached production milestone of 25,000 units of the Compass. The Compass is being manufactured at Fiat's Ranjangaon plant and 5,000 units were exported to other markets like Japan and Australia.

The Compass is powered by a 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine and a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol engine options. The diesel mill develops 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the petrol mill belts out 160 hp. Six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission are offered with the petrol mill.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4×4 launch soon

The SUV is an affordable offering in Jeep's line-up for India and is offered in Sport, Longitude, Longitude Option and Limited variants. Jeep is expected to add a new top-of-the-line model—the Compass Trailhawk in India by July this year. The Compass Trailhawk is a rugged version of the Compass and it will get the same 2.0-liter MultiJet diesel mill of the compass SUV with 170.6 bhp of power and 350 Nm of torque. For transmission, the new model of the Compass will get an all-new nine-speed automatic unit in the place of a six-speed manual gearbox.

Jeep Compass 4X4 offer

Jeep India is offering a special discount on its compact SUV as part of its Jeep 4x4 Day celebration globally. Under the new scheme, people who are considering or have already booked a 4x2 variant of the compass get a chance to upgrade it to the top-end Limited 4x4 model by paying an extra Rs 50,000. While the actual price difference between the said trims is Rs 1.97 lakh, one can save up to Rs 1.47 lakh by upgrading it from the Limited 4x2 to the Limited 4x4 model.