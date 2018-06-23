Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi sold the second generation of the Outlander in India from 2008 with a facelift version in 2010. The company eventually pulled the plug on Outlander along with many other models. After a short hiatus, Mitsubishi has brought back the Outlander SUV in its latest third generation avatar.

The new Mitsubishi Outlander has been priced at Rs 31.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) and it will be offered only in a fully loaded top-spec variant. Brought to India as a completely built unit (CBU), the SUV is offered only in petrol engine option. Reports claim Mitsubishi also considering the plug-in hybrid, Outlander PHEV for India at a later stage.

New Outlander is powered by a 2.4-litre, four-cylinder mill that develops 165bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 222Nm of torque at 4,100rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed CVT transmission with paddle shifters. Mitsubishi claims new Outlander can attain the 100-kmph speed in 11.1 seconds.

New Mitsubishi Outlander is ab outright off-roader. The SUV will boast off Multi Select 4WD system. Combined with Active Stability Control (ASC), the four-wheel-drive will offer better control during off-road jaunts. The system will also feature Eco mode for better fuel efficiency.

Update in 2015 in line with the company's new design language the new Outlander gets a chrome overdosed grille is called Dynamic Shield. The headlights are LED projector units with separate LED daytime running strip. Mild cladding around the base, silver strip on the bottom of the doors and 18-inch alloy wheels are the attractions at sides. At the rear, boxy tailgate and subtle chrome accents surrounding at horizontally-positioned LED tail-lamps are the attractions.

Being the fully loaded variant, the Outlander gets Rockford Fosgate audio system with a 6.1-inch touchscreen, dual-zone automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, leather seats and keyless entry. The Safety features in the Outlander includes six airbags, hill-start assist and active stability control.

New Mitsubishi Outlander goes up against the Volkswagen Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq, Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X and Honda's upcoming new CR-V SUVs.