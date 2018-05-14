2018 Mitsubishi Outlander likely to be priced at Rs 38 lakh, on-road Bengaluru

The SUV will be offered only 2.4-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine

Bookings are open across the showrooms and deliveries from June first week onwards

Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi is inching closer to re-launch the Outlander SUV in India. While the previous version of the SUV sold in India was the second-generation model, the soon-to-be-launched Outlander is the latest generation version that was updated in 2015.

Mitsubishi's Bengaluru dealerships told International Business Times India that the new Outlander will be priced around Rs 32 lakh, ex-showroom. The on-road (Bengaluru) price will be around Rs 38 lakh and deliveries have been confirmed from the first week of June. The Outlander will be brought to India as fully imported units (Completely Built Units from Japan) and hence it demands a higher price.

Mitsubishi Outlander will go up against Honda CR-V. Honda will launch the new CR-V in the upcoming festive and will be offered in both diesel and petrol engine options. Interestingly, Mitsubishi Outlander will be offered only in petrol engine mated to 6-speed CVT transmission with paddle shifters. The 2.4-litre, four-cylinder mill will develop 165bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 222Nm of torque at 4,100rpm. The SUV will be able to attain the 100kmph speed in 11.1 seconds as per Mitsubishi.

In typical Mitsubishi style, the Outlander will be an outright off-roader. The SUV will boast off Multi Select 4WD system. Combined with Active Stability Control (ASC), the four-wheel-drive will offer better control during off-road jaunts. The system will also feature Eco mode for better fuel efficiency.

On the design front, the new Outlander will sport with a large chrome overdosed grille is called Dynamic Shield. The wrap-around headlights are LED projector units with separate LED daytime running strip. It will also get LED fog lamps.

Mild cladding around the base, silver strip on the bottom of the doors, 18-inch alloy wheels and electric sunroof are the other major attractions of the 2018 Outlander. At the rear, the new Outlander gets a boxy tailgate and subtle chrome accents surrounding the horizontally-positioned LED tail-lamps.

The SUV will be packed with Rockford Fosgate premium audio system and a 6.1-inch touchscreen. The new Outlander will also get dual-zone automatic climate control, electric park brake with auto hold function and keyless entry.