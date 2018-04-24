The launch of new Mitsubishi Outlander is expected in May

Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi's Indian arm will soon bring back Outlander nameplate in India. The third generation of the Outlander SUV will be launched in India and the company has started accepting bookings.

The new Mitsubishi Outlander is currently in the third generation and will be offered only with 2.4-litre, four-cylinder petrol mill mated to a six-speed CVT transmission with paddle shifters. The engine will develop 165bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 222Nm of torque at 4,100rpm. The SUV will be able to attain the 100kmph speed in 11.1 seconds as per Mitsubishi.

Mitsubishi SUVs are known for its off-road credentials and the new Outlander will boast off Multi Select 4WD system. Combined with Active Stability Control (ASC), the four-wheel-drive will offer better control during off-road jaunts. The system will also feature Eco mode for better fuel efficiency.

The Outlander had received an update in 2015 in line with Mitsubishi's new design language. The large chrome overdosed grille is called Dynamic Shield and gives a pronouncing stance for the SUV. The headlights are LED projector units with separate LED daytime running strip. It will also get LED fog lamps.

Mild cladding around the base, silver strip on the bottom of the doors, 18-inch alloy wheels and electric sunroof are the other major attractions. At the rear, new Outlander gets a boxy tailgate and subtle chrome accents surrounding at horizontally-positioned LED tail-lamps.

On the inside, the Outlander will be loaded with a Rockford Fosgate premium audio system with a 6.1-inch touchscreen. The SUV will also get dual-zone automatic climate control, electric park brake with auto hold function and keyless entry.

Mitsubishi India will offer the new Outlander in seven color options- Black Pearl, Cosmic Blue, Orient Red, Titanium Gray, White Solid, White Pearl and Cool Silver. Information from dealers says the price of the SUV will hover around Rs 29 lakh.

Mitsubishi India previously sold the second generation of the Outlander from 2008 with a facelift version in 2010. The company eventually pulled the plug on Outlander along with many other models.