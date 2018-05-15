2018 Mitsubishi Outlander to be launched by May-end

Bookings open and deliveries from June first week onwards

To take on 2018 Honda CR-V which is due for launch soon

Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi has been in the business in India for a very long time. Despite entering in 1998 and ruling the mass market sedan segment in 2000 with Lancer, Mitsubishi could not sustain the positive momentum. Off late, the carmaker has realigned its business to only SUVs.

Mitsubishi India currently sells Pajero Sport and Montero SUVs while the carmaker is inching closer to the launch of a new model. The model in question is the third generation Outlander which is due for launch by the end of May. Mitsubishi's Bengaluru-based dealers told International Business Times India that the deliveries of the 2018 Outlander will start by the first week of June.

Here are the top 7 things you need to know about the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

1. Mitsubishi dealerships in India have started accepting bookings for the new Outlander for a token amount of Rs 2 lakh. The 2018 Outlander will be priced at Rs 32 lakh ex-showroom and around Rs 38 lakh, on-road in Bengaluru

2. Unlike the Pajero Sport which is locally assembled in India, the Outlander will be launched in India as Completely Built Units. It will be imported from Japan and hence, it demands a higher price.

3. The new Outlander will be offered only in the petrol engine option. The 2.4-litre, four-cylinder mill will belt out 165bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 222Nm of torque at 4,100rpm mated to six-speed CVT transmission with paddle shifters. The new Outlander can sprint from zero to 100kmph speed in 11.1 seconds.

4. The Outlander will be a true-blue off roads machine with Multi Select 4WD system. Combined with Active Stability Control (ASC), the 4x4 system will ensure go anywhere capability to the SUV.

5. The 2018 Outlander will sport a large chrome overdosed grille called Dynamic Shield. 18-inch alloy wheels and electric sunroof are the other major attractions of the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander.

6. The Outlander will come packed with Rockford Fosgate premium audio system and a 6.1-inch touchscreen. Dual-zone automatic climate control, electric park brake with auto hold function and keyless entry are also on offer.

7. Mitsubishi Outlander will lock horn against Honda CR-V. Honda will launch the new CR-V in the upcoming festive season and it will be offered in both diesel and petrol engine options. The new CR-V had made its India debut at Auto Expo 2018.