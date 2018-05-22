Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will be launched in India as CBU units

2.0-litre petrol engine works in tandem with two electric motor

The combined output of the hybrid set up will be 203hp

To be priced more than Rs 35 lakh, ex-showroom

Mitsubishi is inching closer to the launch of Outlander SUV in India. The third generation of the Outlander will enter the market by the end of May and International Business Times, India learns that the SUV will be priced at Rs 32 lakh, ex-showroom Bengaluru. Emerging reports indicate, Mitsubishi's SUV launch plans will not stop there.

The Japanese carmaker which is now under the Renault–Nissan–Mitsubishi Alliance is reportedly planning to launch Outlander SUV's plug-in hybrid version as well. Christened as Outlander PHEV, the hybrid SUV may launch in India in the upcoming festive season.

In line with the soon-to-be-launched Outlander SUV, the Outlander PHEV will also come to India, with completely built unit (CBU) imports directly from Japan. The Outlander PHEV will be priced north to Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom), reports Autocar.

Both Outlander and its PHEV version carry identical design inside and out. The features are also same while main change lies under the hood. The Outlander PHEV is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, petrol engine that develops 118hp of power and 186Nm of torque.

The mill is complemented with two electric motors with 82hp, one fixed above the front axle and one at the rear axle. The combined output of the hybrid set up is 203hp and power is sent to all four wheels.

The electric motor gets power from a 12.0 kWh Lithium-ion battery that can be charged in just six and a half hours. With fast charging option, 80 percent of the battery can be charged in 30 minutes.

The Outlander PHEV comes with three drive modes- EV (full electric mode), series hybrid (electric power with generator operation) and parallel hybrid (engine power and electric motor assistance).

Mitsubishi claims Outlander PHEV will return an impressive 58kmpl and it can go 50km on pure electric power. The PHEV version of the Outlander can also hit the speed of up to 120kmph in EV mode.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will be strictly five-seater while the regular Outlander has the option of seven-seat configuration. The PHEV version is about 260kg heavier than the regular Outlander at 1,860kg.