Hero MotoCorp will launch Xtreme 200R in June.

Bookings for Xtreme 200R are already open.

Xtreme 200R is powered by a single-cylinder 200cc carburetted engine.

Hero MotoCorp, the leading Indian motorcycle maker, is inching closer to the launch of its new 200cc streetfighter - Xtreme 200R. The motorcycle was first revealed as a concept at Auto Expo 2016 and it took two years for the company to bring the production-ready version in the same show in 2018.

Hero Xtreme 200R is now open for bookings and market launch is expected in mid-June. The Xtreme 200R will go up against TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and details indicate that the new Hero bike will be a compelling case against the rivals.

Design - The Xtreme 200R is definitely a head turner. It gets the sharp-looking headlight with LED DRLs and pilot lamps. The sculpted fuel tank design comes with shrouds while flashy graphics on the fuel tank adds the sporty stance. Additionally, the multi-spoke alloy wheels and exposed chain completes the exposed look of Xtreme 200R. The motorcycle's design can be summed up as sporty yet it's not too aggressive.

Engine and transmission - The Xtreme 200R is powered by an air-cooled single-cylinder 200cc carburetted engine that develops 18.2bhp at 8,500rpm and peak torque of 17.1Nm at 6,000rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Suspension - Based on the Diamond type frame, Xtreme 200R is equipped with 37mm telescopic forks with antifriction bush at the front and 7 step adjustable monoshock suspension at the rear.

Brake and tyre - The bike runs on 130/70 R17 radial rear tyre and a 100/80 R17 front tyre. A 276 mm disc at front and 220mm disc at the rear along with optional single-channel ABS will ensure optimum braking.

Colours - Hero MotoCorp will sell Xtreme 200R in five colours options - Heavy Grey with Orange, Black with Sports Red, Panther Black with Force Silver, Sports Red and Techno Blue.

Dimension and weight - The length, width and height of Xtreme 200R are 2062mm, 778mm and 1072mm, respectively. It has 1338mm of wheelbase, 795mm of seat height and 165mm of ground clearance. The ABS-equipped version of the Xtreme 200R weighs 148kg while non-ABS version has the kerb weight of 147kg.