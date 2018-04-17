Hero MotoCorp, one of the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, is all set to launch a new 200c bike in its home market India. Christened as Hero Xtreme 200R, the motorcycle made India debut at the Auto Expo 2018.

Emerging reports indicate Hero MotoCorp will launch the Xtreme 200R in the first week of June and some of the Hero dealerships have started accepting bookings. For those planning to buy Xtreme 200R can place an order by paying the booking amount ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5000, reports Overdrive.

Hero Xtreme 200R will be powered by an air-cooled single cylinder four-stroke 200cc engine that develops 18.2bhp at 8,500rpm and peak torque of 17.2Nm at 6,000rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox. The mill has been fine-tuned at Hero MotoCorp's CIT (Centre for Innovation and Technology) at Jaipur with stress on improving refinement levels.

On the design front, Xtreme 200R features a sculpted fuel tank design with shrouds. The motorcycles features LED pilot lamps at the front and LED taillight. The Xtreme 200R also has flashy graphics on the fuel tank and all these lends the bike a sporty stance.

The motorcycle is equipped with 37mm telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties will be taken care by disc brakes on both wheels in addition to the single-channel ABS (Anti-lock braking system).

Malo Le Masson, Hero MotoCorp's head of global product planning, recently said: "If you look at the premium market in India, 70 percent is below Rs 100,000. So this is why first we are concentrating on bringing the Xtreme 200R and the XPulse 200. We are looking first at this segment because from a volume standpoint, this is the biggest."

Masson's words indicate that the Xtreme 200R's price will hover around Rs 1 lakh.

In that case, Hero Xtreme 200R will be a compelling case against the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, KTM 200 Duke, and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

Hero XPulse adventure bike to follow

Hero MotoCorp will follow up the Xtreme 200R launch with the XPulse, a dual-purpose and technologically advanced bike targeted at adventure biking enthusiasts. The XPulse is regarded as the spiritual successor to the Impulse dual-purpose bike launched in India 6 years ago. Click here to know more about the Hero XPulse.