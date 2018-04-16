Two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp is inching closer to the launch of XPulse, a dual-purpose adventure tourer bike in India. Hero is expected to introduce XPulse soon after Xtreme 200R's launch, which is expected in May-June.

The latest bit of information about Xpulse indicates that Hero MotoCorp will go aggressive in terms of pricing. Malo Le Masson, the head – global product planning of Hero MotoCorp, has hinted at the pricing of XPulse and that indicates the motorcycle will be priced below Rs 1 lakh.

"If you look at the premium market in India, 70 percent is below Rs 100,000. So this is why first we are concentrating on bringing the Xtreme 200R and the XPulse 200. We are looking first at this segment because from a volume standpoint, this is the biggest," Autocar Professional quoted Malo as saying.

If Hero MotoCorp prices Xpulse under Rs 1 lakh, it will be the most affordable adventure bike in India and also pose a serious challenge to Royal Enfield Himalayan.

The XPulse is regarded as the spiritual successor to the Impulse dual-purpose bike launched in India 6 years ago. Hero calls XPulse a dual-purpose and technologically advanced bike targeted at adventure biking enthusiasts.

Hero XPulse will be powered by a new 200cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. The fuel injected unit will develop 18.1bhp of power and 17.1Nm of torque.

Hero XPulse will boast of first-in-the-segment 'Turn-by-Turn' navigation which is ideal for off-roading and cross country rides. The motorcycle will also pack full-led headlamps, protective windshields, luggage rack and knuckle guards. On the safety front, it will be equipped with ABS and disc brakes on both ends.

Hero XPulse will be based on the high tensile steel diamond frame that offers greater strength and agility according to the manufacturer. The aluminum skid plate, 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel with dual-purpose tires, 220mm ground clearance and mono shock at rear with 170mm travel further actuates the off-roading potential of Hero XPulse.

