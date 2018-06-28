German premium carmaker Audi kick-started its 2018 campaign in India with the launch of the new Q5 SUV. The second generation of the SUV was launched in India only in diesel engine option in January while the automaker has now brought in the petrol engine equipped variants.

The 2018 Audi Q5 in the petrol engine is offered in two variants - the Technology variant costs Rs 55.27 lakh and the Premium Plus costs Rs 59.79 lakh (ex-showroom India).

The new Audi Q5 petrol variants are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre TFSI engine that develops 248bhp of power and a peak torque of 370 Nm mated to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission. The power is sent to all four wheels via Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

There is no difference in design between the petrol and diesel variants in terms of design. The only differentiating factor is the badging at rear- 45 TFSI for petrol and 35 TDI for diesel. The new-gen Audi Q5 is built on the MLB-Evo platform and it makes the vehicle up to 90 kilograms lighter than its predecessor.

The new Q5 comes with more aerodynamic body structure. The face gets large single-frame grille with chrome outlining. The new Q5' headlamp design has been tweaked slightly and it is slimmer now. The side and rear profile received only minor updates. The tail lamps come in fresh design and it sports dynamic turn signals as an option. Audi offers the new Q5 with five exterior paint shades – black, white, blue, silver and grey.

The 2018 Audi Q5 comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, three-zone automatic climate control, Audi Drive Select, Panoramic sunroof and eight airbags as standard. The new Q5's Technology variant also gets MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Audi Phone Box with wireless charging, and adaptive suspension with damping control.

The new Q5 diesel variants are powered by a 2.0-litre TDI mill that develops 190hp of power and 400Nm of torque. It comes mated to a seven-speed S Tronic transmission. The Q5 diesel has been priced at Rs 53.25 lakh for Premium Plus variant while Technology variant will cost Rs 57.60 lakh (ex-showroom).