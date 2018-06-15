Suzuki Burgman Street 125 launch expected by June-end or early July

Maxi-scooter made India debut at Auto Expo 2018

Likely to share the 125cc engine with the Access 125 producing 8.6hp

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) revealed Burgman Street 125, a 125cc luxury scooter, at the Auto Expo 2018 in February. The maxi-scooter recently spotted while filming for TVC hinting at imminent launch.

Now some of the dealers of Suzuki has started accepting bookings for the Burgman Street 125. Booking amount varies from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 depending on the dealer while the company has officially not announced starting of taking orders. The dealer-level bookings suggest Suzuki Burgman Street 125 launch is imminent. We expect the launch by the end of June or early July.

The Burgman Street 125 will be India's second maxi-scooter, first being Kinetic Blaze launched way back in 2006 and discontinued eventually. Though there are no direct rivals for the Burgman Street 125 for the body style, it will pose the challenge to Honda Grazia, TVS NTorq 125 and Aprilia SR 125 in India. Suzuki Burgman Street 125 scooter is expected to be between Rs 65,000 to 70,000, ex-showroom.

The Burgman nameplate is new to India is not new in Suzuki's international portfolio. The Japanese automaker already sells Burgman branded maxi-scooters in 125cc, 200cc, 250cc, 400cc and 600cc guises in the global markets.

Being a maxi-scooter, the Burgman Street 125 features a flamboyant design highlighted with a large apron at the front. The scooter has a wide stance and wider seating arrangement that will ensure a comfortable ride for both rider and pillion.

The Burgman Street 125 will be loaded with features such as LED headlamps, body-mounted windscreen, flexible outstretched foot position and front disc brake. It will also flaunt a 12V charging socket, tubeless tires, fully digital instrument cluster and a multi-function key slot.

It is expected to share the 125cc engine with the Access 125 producing 8.6hp at 6,500rpm and 10.2Nm at 5,000rpm. Considering the extra weight Burgman Street 125 will be carrying with the flashy design, Suzuki may soup-up performance figures.

Suzuki's latest two-wheeler will employ telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear. The scooter will run on a 90/90-12 tire at the front and a 90/100-10 one at the rear. The Burman Street 125's front storage compartment will have a 7-litre capacity and a fuel tank of 10.5 litres.