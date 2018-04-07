Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India's (HMSI) flagship 125cc scooter Grazia is just five-months-old in the country but has already become a success with sales of over one lakh units. Honda Grazia was launched in the country in November 2017 and has already turned into a household name like its sibling the Activa.

Honda Activa is unarguably the most successful scooter in the country and sells over 1.5 lakh units on an average every month.

Grazia, Honda's new urban scooter comes with an edgy design with a host of segment-first features, which make it a compelling buy in its segment. It comes equipped with LED Headlamp, fully digital meter with 3 step Eco speed indicator combined with 124.9 cc air-cooled four-stroke engine of the Activa 125. The mill develops identical 8.52 bhp at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.54 Nm at 5,000 rpm and is mated to CVT automatic transmission.

"Equipped with innovative segment first features like LED Headlamp, fully digital meter with 3 step Eco speed indicator along with modern styling sets it apart in the segment. The phenomenal response from young urban customers reaffirms that more and more upwardly mobile youth who desired an advanced, stylish, powerful and convenient scooter are now buying the Grazia," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.

The sculpted tail lamp and split grab rail of the Grazia give it a fresh look and the scooter gets 3D logo emblem on the side panel, a Honda badging on the floor and premium black alloy wheels. There is a glove box in front with mobile charging socket, 18-liter under-seat storage and four-in-one lock with a seat-opener switch for an easy and comfortable ride. The 125cc scooter of Honda also gets Telescopic front suspension and front disc brake along with CBS (Combi Braking System).

Available in six color options, the Honda Grazia scooter comes in three variants—Grazia STD, which is priced at Rs 58133, Grazia Disc and Grazia with alloy, priced at Rs 62505 and Rs 60063 respectively (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

The Honda Grazia takes on the likes of newly launched TVS Ntorq 125, Suzuki Access 125 and Aprilia SR 125.