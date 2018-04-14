TVS Motor Company is on a roll in India. After launching the new Apache RTR 160 Race edition in India, TVS has now updated its most powerful scooter, the NTorq 125 with new colors. TVS NTorq 125, which was launched in India in February 2018, is now also available in two new metallic colors -- Metallic Blue and Metallic Grey -- in addition to the existing four color shades -- Matte Yellow, Matte White, Matte Green and Matte Red.

TVS NTorq 125 was launched in India at Rs 58,750 (ex-showroom Delhi). There are no other changes in the NTorq 125 except the addition of the new colors. The NTorq draws power from a new CVTi-REVV 124.79 cc single-cylinder, three-valve, air-cooled SOHC engine that develops 9.3 bhp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 10.5 Nm. The scooter comes fitted with telescopic suspension up front and gas-filled hydraulic-type coil-spring shock absorbers at the rear. The front wheels are tamed by a 220 mm disc at the front while the rear gets a 130 mm drum set-up.

The TVS NTorq 125 comes with SmartXonnect technology. This Bluetooth-enabled technology is paired to the NTorq mobile app and provides first-in-segment additions like a fully-digital speedometer, navigation assist, top-speed recorder, in-built lap timer, phone battery strength display, last parked location assist, service reminder, trip meter and multi-ride statistic modes such as Street and Sport. The sporty scooter features textured floorboard, external fuel fill, diamond-cut alloy wheels and LED taillamps.

TVS NTorq 125 is pitted against Honda Grazia, Suzuki Access 125 and Aprilia SR 125.

TVS also launched a special edition of Apache RTR 160 christened as White Race Edition. The new Apache RTR White Race Edition has been priced at Rs 79,715 for the base variant that comes with single disc brake while the disc brakes models cost Rs 82,044 (ex-showroom Delhi).