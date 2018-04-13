TVS Motor Company increased the prices of Apache RR 310 and reduced the prices of the Wego scooter Thursday. The automaker also silently launched a special edition of Apache RTR 160 christened White Race Edition.

The White Race Edition is based on the previous generation RTR 160, which is still on sale and is not to be confused with the newly launched Apache RTR 160 4V. The Apache RTR White Race Edition has been priced at Rs 79,715 for the base variant that comes with single disc brake while the version with disc brakes on both ends costs Rs 82,044, ex-showroom Delhi. The Apache RTR 160 Race Edition is priced identically to the Matte Red edition, which was launched in 2017, and about Rs 1,000 higher than the standard RTR 160.

The special edition of the Apache RTR 160 is a pure cosmetic job. As the name suggests, it gets the milky white color as the base and red paint touches on the fuel tank, front mudguard and rear body panels give a contrasting effect. The Race Edition also gets a 3D TVS logo on the fuel tank.

There are no changes to the engine and cycle parts. The Apache RTR 160 is powered by a 159.7 cc air-cooled engine that produces 15.2bhp of and 13.1Nm torque mated to a five-speed transmission. The TVS Apache RTR 160 Race Edition comes fitted with telescopic forks up front and dual shock absorbers at the rear.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0

TVS had also launched the Race Edition for the elder sibling, Apache RTR 200 4V, last month. Priced from Rs 95,185, the Race Edition 2.0 is offered in Carburetor, EFI, and Carburetor with ABS versions.

Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 flaunts Anti-Reverse Torque (A-RT) Slipper Clutch technology. The motorcycle also sports new racing-inspired graphics and a fly-screen for enhanced aerodynamics.