TVS Motor Company has revised the prices of its flagship motorcycle, the Apache RR 310, and its 110cc scooter, the Wego, in India. While the prices of its supersport Apache RR 310 went up by Rs 8,000, the Wego scooter saw a price cut of Rs 2,000.

TVS Apache RR 310

TVS launched the Apache RR 310, its first supersport and flagship motorcycle in December 2017 with an introductory price tag of Rs 2.05 lakh. The TVS Apache RR 310 now costs Rs 2.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra) after a hike of Rs 8,000.

The Apache RR 310 is sold via 51 selected dealerships in 40 cities across India. These dealerships have a special section dedicated to the new range-topping TVS bike. The Apache RR 310 will be sold at Rs 2.13 lakh in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra and Pondicherry, the dealerships in Assam, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Orissa Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will now sell the Apache RR 310 at Rs 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

TVS Apache RR 310 is powered by a 312cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 34hp of power and 27.3Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox. TVS claims a top speed of 160kmph and 0-60kmph acceleration time in just 2.09 seconds for its flagship product. It is being manufactured at the Hosur facility of TVS and it rivals KTM RC 390.

TVS Wego

PR Handout

TVS slashed the price of its Wego scooter by 2,000. The Wego now costs 50,165 as opposed to the previous 52,165 for the base variant of the scooter. The disc version of the Wego now costs 53,083 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new Wego is powered by a 110cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder and air-cooled engine, which is tuned to pump in a power of 8bhp at 7500 rpm and 8 Nm of torque. The engine is now BS-IV compliant. Other features in the Wego include fully digital console, tubeless tires, LED tail lamp and all black alloy wheels. It gets a telescopic front suspension and gas-charged rear mono shock absorber. Other features include parking brake and sync brake system.

Source: ACI