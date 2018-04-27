Suzuki Burgman Street 125 will be India's first maxi-scooter

Launch expected by the end of May or early June

To draw power from a 125cc mill borrowed from Suzuki Access

Suzuki Motorcycle India will soon foray into the 125cc luxury scooter segment. The Japanese automaker had showcased Burgman Street 125 at the Auto Expo 2018 and its market launch was rumored in April. Considering that there have been no updates from Suzuki, the launch of Burgman Street 125 in this month is highly unlikely.

According to NDTV Auto, Suzuki Motorcycle India will launch Burgman Street 125 by the end of May or early June. The Burgman Street 125 will be India's first maxi-scooter and will go up against Honda Grazia, TVS NTorq and Aprilia SR 125. As the scooter market gets serious traction like never before, bringing the maxi-scooter will be a bold step from Suzuki.

For the uninitiated, the Burgman nameplate is not new in Suzuki's portfolio. It already sells Burgman branded maxi-scooters in 125cc, 200cc, 250cc, 400cc and 600cc guises in the international markets. The Burgman Street 125 features a flamboyant design highlighted with a large apron at the front. The scooter has a wide stance and wider seating arrangement will ensure a comfortable ride for both rider and pillion.

Reports claim the 125cc mill for the Burgman Street 125 will be borrowed from the Suzuki Access. The engine produces 8.6hp at 6,500 rpm and 10.2Nm at 5,000 rpm in the Access. Considering the extra weight Burgman Street 125 will be carrying with the flashy design, Suzuki may soup-up performance figures.

The maxi-scooter will come loaded with features such as LED headlamps, body-mounted windscreen, flexible outstretched foot position and front disc brake. It will also flaunt a 12V charging socket, tubeless tires, fully digital instrument cluster and a multi-function key slot.

The suspension duties will be done by a telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear. The scooter will run on a 90/90-12 tire at the front and a 90/100-10 one at the rear. The Burman Street 125's front storage compartment will have a 7-liter capacity and a fuel tank of 10.5 liters.