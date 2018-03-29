Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), the Indian subsidiary of Japanese automaker Suzuki, had showcased Burgman Street 125, a 125cc luxury scooter, at the Auto Expo 2018 in February. The company is reportedly planning to launch the Burgman Street 125 in April and preparations are underway.

Unlike the usual scooters in the market, the Burgman Street 125 features a maxi-scooter style design which is new to India. As the scooter market gets serious traction like never before, Suzuki's bold step to the scooter segment with the differently styled model will pay off?

Here are the top 7 things you need to know about the Burgman Street 125.

1. The Burgman nameplate is not new in Suzuki's portfolio. The automaker sells Burgman branded maxi-scooters in 125cc, 200cc, 250cc, 400cc and 600cc guises in the international markets. This will be the first time Burgman brand coming to India.

2. The Burgman Street 125 features a flamboyant design highlighted with a large front apron. The scooter has a wide stance and wider seating arrangement confirms a comfortable ride for both rider and pillion.

3. The Burgman Street 125 is loaded with features such as LED headlamps, body mount windscreen, flexible outstretched foot position and front disc brake. The scooter also gets a 12V charging socket, tubeless tires, fully digital instrument cluster and a multi-function key slot.

4. The Burgman Street 125 is expected to draw power from the 125cc mill that currently does duty in the Suzuki Access. The mill is expected to produce 8.6hp at 6,500 rpm and 10.2Nm at 5,000 rpm.

5. The Burgman Street will come with a telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear. The scooter will run on a 90/90-12 tire at the front and a 90/100-10 one at the rear. The Burman Street 125's front storage compartment will have a 7-liter capacity and a fuel tank of 10.5 liters.