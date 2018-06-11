Honda Access 125 CBS priced at Rs 59,980 and Special Edition costs Rs 60,580, ex-Delhi

The Access 125 Special Edition now offered in Metallic Sonic Silver

CBS system engages both the brakes whenever the rider uses the rear brake

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has updated its 125cc scooter Access with Combined Braking System (CBS). The system operates both the brakes whenever the rider uses the rear brake. By applying the brake on both wheels, it makes the braking smoother and safer. It also reduces the braking distance.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has priced the Access 125 CBS at Rs 59,980 while the Special Edition of the scooter costs Rs 60,580 (ex-showroom Delhi). The company has also added a new colour option to the Access 125 Special Edition range christened Metallic Sonic Silver, which is complemented with the beige coloured leatherette seat.

Besides the new colour option, the special edition is also offered in existing colours - Metallic Matte Black and Pearl Mirage White. It also comes with the special black-coloured alloy-wheels, black grab rail and a special round shaped chrome mirrors.

The Access 125 CBS, on the other hand, is available in six colours - Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue, Candy Sonoma Red, Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Fibroin Gray, Metallic Sonic Silver and Pearl Mirage White.

The Access 125 continues to be powered by BS-IV compliant 124 cc four-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, which can pump out a power of 8.58bhp at 7,000rpm and a peak torque of 9.8Nm at 5,000 rpm.

The Access 125 measures 1,780mm in length, 650mm in width, and 1,125mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 1,250m. The 125cc scooter goes up against the likes of Honda Activa 125, Aprilia SR125 and TVS Ntorq 125.