British luxury off-road specialist Land Rover has launched 2018 version of its flagship SUV, the Range Rover and the Range Rover Sport in India. 2018 Range Rover has been priced from Rs 1.74 crore while the 2018 Range Rover Sport costs from Rs 99.48 lakh, both prices ex-showroom. Jaguar Land Rover India commenced bookings for the new Range Rover SUV range from April this year.

Being a mid-cycle refresh, new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport family of SUVs come with an array of subtle updates. These include an all-new front grille and clamshell bonnet made out of a single sheet of aluminium and Pixel-Laser headlights and rear LED lights. Other attractions in the exterior include alloy wheel in new design and tweaked rear bumper that houses twin-exhausts.

Both Land Rover SUVs get Semi-Aniline leather, wider seats and deeper cushioning with soft foam interlayers. The new version of the SUVs also boasts an Executive Class rear seating with power deployable centre console, 'Hot-stone' massage function with heated seats, Gesture sunblind that opens and closes at hand movement, air cabin ionization and Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist.

The Touch Pro Duo Infotainment System has been borrowed from the Range Rover Velar and it gets two new touchscreen systems with controls ranging from navigation, music to the Terrain Response system.

2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport will be offered in an array of V6 and V8, petrol and diesel motors. The 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged diesel engine will develop 255bhp and 600Nm of peak torque while the 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 diesel mill will churn out 335bhp of power and 740Nm of peak torque.

The petrol options are a 3.0-litre Supercharged V6 that makes 335bhp and 450Nm of peak torque and the range-topping 5.0-litre Supercharged V8 engine developing 518bhp and 625 Nm of peak torque. All engines will come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard.

2018 Range Rover Sport- variants and price

Variant Price 3.0l Diesel S Rs 99.48 lakh 3.0l Diesel SE Rs 1.14 crore 3.0l Diesel HSE Rs 1.30 crore 4.4l Diesel HSE Rs 1.43 crore 3.0l Petrol SE Rs 1.10 crore 3.0l Petrol HSE Rs 1.27 crore 5.0l Petrol Autobiography Dynamic Rs 1.72 crore 5.0l Petrol SVR Rs 1.97 crore

2018 Range Rover- variants and price