Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has started accepting bookings for the luxurious Range Rover SVAutobiography and sporty Range Rover Sport SVR. Both these vehicles have received upgrades from the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team, the special wing in JLR which is in charge of turning its regular cars into sportier and luxurious vehicles.

Range Rover Sport SVR

Range Rover Sport SVR is the fastest Land Rover SUV till date. For 2018 version SVO has updated the 5.0-litre V8 supercharged powertrain with 567bhp. The sporty SUV can require just 4.5 seconds to reach from standstill to 100kmph. JLR claims the SVO engineers have focused on controlling pitch under heavy acceleration and braking, and changes to the damping hardware have improved turn-in, mid-corner grip and body control.

Other changes in the 2018 Range Rover Sport SVR include a carbon fibre bonnet as standard with the option of an exposed one, a revised front bumper for enhanced cooling and braking and new lightweight SVR Performance seats.

Range Rover SVAutobiography

Range Rover SVAutobiography is the most luxurious SUV of the Land Rover. The company offers the SVAutobiography is available in Standard wheelbase and Dynamic trim with 558bhp. The Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB is offered with 335bhp and 558bhp options.

Standard on the SVAutobiography is rear executive class-comfort seating. It also comes with a power-deployable centre console, premium veneer finishers and many seating variations including 24-way 'hot-stone' massage seats in the front. The Range Rover SVAutobiography features power close rear doors, a concealed refrigerator, pixel-laser LED headlights with signature DRLs and a Meridian Signature sound system.

The SVAutobiography also gets body-coloured side vent graphics that are punctuated by bright chrome inserts, with chrome door handle surrounds and tailgate finisher.