British luxury off-road specialist Land Rover will soon launch 2018 versions of its flagship SUV, the Range Rover and the Range Rover Sport in India. Ahead of the launch, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has started accepting bookings for both new SUVs via 27 JLR outlets in the country.

Being a mid-cycle refresh, new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport SUVs come with an array of subtle updates. These include Pixel-laser LED headlights, new Atlas mesh grille design, and Touch Pro Duo infotainment.

The new version of the flagship SUVs will also boast an Executive Class rear seating with power deployable center console, 'Hot-stone' massage function with heated seats, Gesture sunblind that opens and closes at hand movement, air cabin ionization and Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist.

2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport will be offered in an array of V6 and V8, petrol and diesel motors. The 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged diesel engine will develop 255bhp and 600Nm of peak torque while the 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 diesel mill will churn out 335bhp of power and 740Nm of peak torque.

The petrol options are a 3.0-litre Supercharged V6 that makes 335bhp and 450Nm of peak torque and the range-topping 5.0-litre Supercharged V8 engine developing 518bhp and 625 Nm of peak torque. All engines will come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard.