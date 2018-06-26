BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler division of the BMW Group, is inching closer to the launch of its affordable twin models in India. BMW Motorrad India has already started accepting bookings for BMW G 310R and BMW G 310 GS for a token amount of Rs 50,000 while the launch of the motorcycles is expected on July 18.

Despite being manufactured in India in association with TVS Motor Company, the first sub-500cc bikes of BMW Motorrad have taken their own sweet time to enter the Indian market. The company started India operations in April 2017 and was setting up the dealership chain ahead of the arrival of its most awaited model here. Prospective buyers are now able to pre-book G 310 R and G310 GS at seven BMW Motorrad dealership across the country.

BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are expected to be priced around Rs 3.10 lakh and Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Both the motorcycles are powered by a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that develops 33.5bhp of power at 9,500rpm and a maximum torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm. The engine comes with a backwards-tilted cylinder in open-deck design, with the cylinder head turned 180 degrees. This lowers the centre of gravity and that aids in agility. The mill is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

BMW G 310 R- premium roadster

The G 310 R is a premium roadster and will go up against KTM 390 Duke and Mahindra Mojo. The G 310 R naked streetfighter stance has been inspired by the design of S 1000 R. The sporty headlight fairing with pronouncing headlight and chiselled fuel tank compliments roadster proportions.

BMW

The motorcycle gets premium cycle parts like the upside down front forks and monoshock suspension at the rear. It employs a 300mm disc brake in the front and a 240mm at the rear along with ABS.

BMW G 310 GS- adventure tourer

The G 310 GS is for those who wish to go off-road. It borrows design cues from the premium R 1200 GS bike. Being a member of GS family specialising on off-road rides, G 310 GS' forks has a travel of 180mm, 49mm more than G 310 R, while at the rear the shock travel is also increased to 180mm, up from 40mm.

The G 310 GS features a newly-designed fairing, the 'GS' moniker on the fuel tank, off-road friendly tires and a new engine cowl. It will square up against Royal Enfield Himalayan and Kawasaki Versys X-300.