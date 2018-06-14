Mojo XT300 gets Ocean Blue option which is a colour combination of Blue and White

Mahindra Two Wheelers has updated the Mojo XT300 tourer bike range with a new colour option. The new dual colour option is dubbed Ocean Blue and it comes with Blue and White combination. The Mojo XT300 price is untouched with the updates and it is retailed at 1.79 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

The top-end in the Mahindra Mojo range, the XT300 is also offered with Volcano Red colour scheme as well, which is a combination of red and silver. Though the company has removed the black colour option from Mojo XT300 website, it will be offered as per the order, reports Financial Express.

Mahindra Mojo is powered by a 292cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that can churn out 27bhp at 8,000rpm and 30Nm torque at 5,500rpm. The power is transmitted via a six-speed constant mesh transmission.

Mahindra Mojo XT300 flaunts premium features such as USD shock absorbers, Pirelli Rosso Diablo tires, LED DRLS and twin exhaust. The company launched a low-cost version in March this year christened the Mojo UT300 and it misses out the aforementioned premium features.

Mahindra Mojo UT300 has been priced at 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and it is offered in Volcano Red and Ocean blue monotone colour options. Mahindra Mojo UT300 gets conventional telescopic forks and MRF tires while the semi-digital instrument console and 21-litre fuel tank continue to be offered in the lower variant.

The Mojo measures 2,100mm in length, 800mm in width and 1,165.5mm in height. The tourer has a wheelbase of 1,465 mm and seat height 814.5 mm with a ground clearance of 173.5mm. Both the versions of Mojo miss out on ABS.

Mahindra Mojo range competes against the likes of Honda CBR 250R and KTM Duke Twins in India.