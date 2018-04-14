If you are planning to buy any KTM bikes in India in the month of April and May, you stand a chance to win a tempting gift.

KTM India is running a campaign for those buying Duke or RC range of bikes from April 1 to May 31 and the lucky ones can win Apple iPhone X.

The new KTM buyers need to visit contest website and write a Facebook post with a picture of their new KTM bike to win the iPhone X. "The most exciting post each week as selected by our jury wins an Apple iPhone X," KTM India explained on social media platforms.

KTM India - Duke range

Bajaj Auto co-owned Austrian motorcycle maker KTM sells only Duke and RC range of bikes in India. The Duke range of naked streetfighter motorcycle consists of three models – 200 Duke, 250 Duke, and the 390 duke.

KTM 200 Duke has priced around Rs 1.50 lakh, the Duke 250 costs around Rs 1.79 lakh and the top of the range model, the 390 Duke, will demand around Rs 2.41 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

The 200 Duke is powered by a 199.5cc single-cylinder engine with 24.6bhp while the 250 Duke draws power from a 248.8cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine developing 30bhp of power and 24Nm of peak torque. The 390 Duke is powered by 373.2cc, single-cylinder engine that develops 43bhp of power and 37Nm of torque mated to a six-speed transmission. The 390 Duke boasts off premium features such as such as ride-by-wire throttle, full TFT dashboard, slipper clutch and the ABS as standard.

KTM India - RC range

KTM's RC range of supersport bike has only two models – RC 200 and RC 390. The RC 200 is priced around Rs 1.78 lakh, while ex-showroom Delhi while the RC 390 will costs from Rs 2.25 lakh to Rs 2.37 lakh, both prices ex-showroom Delhi.

KTM images

The RC 200 draws power from a 199.5cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that develops 25.4bhp of power and 19.2Nm of torque mated to a six-speed transmission. The RC 390 is powered by a 373.2cc single-cylinder, liquid cooled engine churning out 43.5 bhp.