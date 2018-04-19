Royal Enfield, the Chennai-based cruiser bike specialist, had launched the Himalayan Sleet special edition in January. The special edition with camouflage-styled color and explorer kit was limited to just 500 units and bookings for the Himalayan Sleet were open online on January 30. Interestingly, the Himalayan Sleet is now available at Royal Enfield dealerships in India.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet was sold online for Rs 1.78 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The model athe the dealership is around Rs 7,000 more affordable, reports Bikewale. However, there is a catch.

The Himalayan Sleet edition sold via dealerships misses out on the explorer kit. For the uninitiated, the explorer kit includes two 26-liter aluminum panniers, pannier mounting rails, aluminum handlebar with a cross brace and powder-coated engine guard. The only feature in the Himalayan Sleet sold via dealerships is the camouflage paint scheme, for which you have to pay Rs 3,672 extra over the regular Himalayan variant. The explorer kit can be retrofitted to the Sleet model now and that will cost around Rs 31,900 (including fitting charges).

Royal Enfield Himalayan is powered by a 411cc oil-cooled single-cylinder mill, which is tuned to dish out 24.5 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm torque between 4,000-4,500 rpm, paired with a five-speed transmission.

Built on a double-cradle chassis designed by Royal Enfield's in-house company Harris Performance, Himalayan rides on a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch at the rear. The adventure bike's front wheel gets a 300 mm disc with two-piston floating calipers, while the rear gets a 240 mm disc with a single-piston floating caliper. The motorcycle measures 2,190mm in length, 840mm in width, and 1,360mm in height (fly-screen top). It has a wheelbase of 1,465 mm and offers a ground clearance of 220mm.