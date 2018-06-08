G 310 R and G 310 GS will be BMW Motorrad's most affordable bikes

Buyers can place the order paying Rs 50,000 as booking amount

The launch of BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS is expected by the end of June

BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler division of German automaker BMW, has started accepting bookings for G 310 R and G 310 GS from June 8. The pre-booking can be done at seven BMW Motorrad dealerships across the country for a token amount of Rs 50,000.

In addition to the bookings at dealerships, prospective buyers can request a call back by filling up an enquiry form on the company's website. BMW Motorrad is expected to launch its most affordable bikes in India by the end of June or early July.

BMW Motorrad is tight-lipped about the prices of the G 310 twins. A report in Overdrive claims G 310 R and G 310 GS are likely to be priced at Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 4 lakh, ex-showroom respectively. If the report is anything to go by, G 310 will be significantly premium against TVS Apache RR 310, which also uses the same engine and cycle parts.

Manufactured at TVS Motor Company's plant in Hosur, BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are powered by a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that develops 33.5bhp of power at 9,500rpm and a maximum torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm. The powertrain comes with a backwards-tilted cylinder in open-deck design, with the cylinder head turned 180 degrees. This lowers the centre of gravity and that aids in agility. The mill is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

BMW G 310 R is a premium roadster and will go up against KTM 390 Duke and Mahindra Mojo. The G 310 R clearly is inspired by the design of S 1000 R. The sporty headlight fairing with pronouncing headlight and chiselled fuel tank compliments roadster proportions.

BMW G 310 GS is the dual-purpose version of G 310 R and borrows design cues from elder sibling BMW R 1200 GS. The new motorcycle features a newly-designed fairing, the 'GS' moniker on the fuel tank, a long-travel suspension, off-road friendly tyres and a new engine cowl.

Being a member of GS family specialising on off-road rides, G 310 GS' forks has a travel of 180mm, 49mm more than G 310 R, while at the rear the shock travel is also increased to 180mm, up from 40mm. In addition, G 310 GS is also offered with optional luggage carrier, top box, centre stand, LED indicators, heated grips, tank bag, GPS support and GPS Navigator, all spot on for off-road rides.