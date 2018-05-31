TVS has sold around 3,000 units of Apache RR 310 so far

Monthly sales for the Apache RR 310 is around 1,000 units

After a price hike in April, the motorcycle costs Rs 2.13 lakh, ex-Mumbai

TVS Motor Company had stepped into the supersport segment of India with the launch of Apache RR 310 in December 2017. The company has also announced its plans to sell 10,000 units of Apache RR 310 in the first 12 months.

Emerging sales numbers of Apache RR 310 indicates meeting yearly sales target will be a cakewalk for TVS Motor Company. The company has already sold 3,000 units of the Apache RR 310 and monthly sales of the bike are around 1,000 units. At this pace, TVS will be able to sell 10,000 units ahead of the deadline -- December.

"We are happy with the positive response to the TVS Apache RR 310 in the last few months. The feedback on the motorcycle has been very good and we believe that this positive response will continue and the Apache RR 310 will establish itself as a strong player in the super premium motorcycle category," Arun Siddharth, Vice-President (Marketing) - Premium two-wheelers, International Business and TVS Racing, TVS Motor Company, told BusinessLine.

As the demand surges, Apache RR 310's waiting period now commands nearly four months in some of the cities, reports Autocar India. While the bike in Racing Black colour is available in short duration, the Racing Red colour of the motorcycle is believed to be high in demand and it has a waiting period of up to 4 months.

Launched at an introductory price of Rs 2.05 lakh, the Apache RR 310 now costs Rs 2.13 lakh, ex-showroom Mumbai. The fully-faired TVS Apache RR 310 boasts of superior performance and an expressive design.

The motorcycle is powered by a 312cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 34hp of power and 27.3Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox. TVS claims a top speed of 160kmph and 0-60kmph acceleration time in just 2.09 seconds for its flagship product. It is being manufactured at the Hosur facility of TVS and rivals KTM RC 390.