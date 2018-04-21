TVS Motor Company's flagship motorcycle Apache RR 310 is slowly but steadily proving to be a worthy rival of KTM's 390 series in India. While the early sales of the Apache RR 310 were a bit disappointing, it looks like things are changing for TVS.

If the emerging reports are to be believed, the first supersport and flagship motorcycle of TVS surpassed the sales of its rival KTM RC 390 and Duke 390 in March. It was the first time since its launch in India in December 2017.

According to a report of CarToq, TVS sold 983 units of the Apache 310 in March while the sales of KTM 390 series stood at 716 units. At the last check in February, the sales of TVS Apache RR 310 was behind the KTM 390 models.

TVS Apache RR 310 is now costlier by Rs 8,000 in India. The model, which was launched with an introductory price tag of Rs 2.05 lakh, now costs Rs 2.13 lakh (ex-showroom). It remains to be seen whether Apache RR 310 will be able to continue the momentum with the increased price tag.

TVS Apache RR 310 is powered by a 312cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 34hp of power and 27.3Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox. TVS claims a top speed of 160kmph and 0-60kmph acceleration time in just 2.09 seconds for its flagship product. It is being manufactured at the Hosur facility of TVS and it rivals KTM RC 390.

The Apache RR 310 is sold via 51 selected dealerships in 40 cities across India. These dealerships have a special section dedicated to the new range-topping TVS bike. The increased sales have also resulted in a prolonged waiting period of 4 months.