TVS Motor Company's first supersport and flagship motorcycle, the Apache RR 310, seems to be slowly gaining momentum in India. After the initial reports of sluggish sales of the new TVS Apache RR 310, the motorcycle now appears to be in demand and the waiting period of the model has also been extended.

According to a recent report of AutocarIndia, the TVS Apache RR 310 now commands a waiting period of up to 4 months in some of the cities. While the Racing Black color of the TVS Apache RR 310 is available in a month or two or sometimes even before that depending on the city, the Racing Red color of the motorcycle is believed to be high in demand. The latter now has a waiting period of up to 4 months.

The dealerships in Kerala have the longest waiting period of 4 months. Incidentally, Kerala gets the lowest price tag for the TVS Apache RR 310 in order to bypass the higher 20 percent road tax that Kerala charges for motorcycles priced above Rs 2 lakh.

TVS Apache RR 310 recently received a price hike in India. The motorcycle now costs Rs 2.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra) after a hike of Rs 8,000. TVS launched the Apache RR 310 with an introductory price tag of Rs 2.05 lakh.

TVS Apache RR 310 is powered by a 312cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 34hp of power and 27.3Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox. TVS claims a top speed of 160kmph and 0-60kmph acceleration time in just 2.09 seconds for its flagship product. It is being manufactured at the Hosur facility of TVS and rivals KTM RC 390.