BMW Motorrad India has confirmed it will start taking bookings for the G 310 twins, the G 310 R and G 310 GS from June 8 (Friday) onwards. Prospective buyers will be able to pre-book the most affordable motorcycles from BMW ahead of the official launch (expected by the end of June) for a token amount of Rs 50,000. Pre-booking can be done at the seven BMW Motorrad dealership across the country.

Though the BMW Motorrad will officially start bookings for the G 310 R and the G 310 GS from Friday, some of the dealers have already started taking orders. In addition to the bookings at dealerships, customers can request a call back by filing up an enquiry form on the company website to place the order.

Manufactured at TVS Motor Company's plant in Hosur, BMW Motorrad's G 310 R and G 310 GS are expected to be priced around Rs 3.10 lakh and Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are powered by a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that develops 33.5bhp of power at 9,500rpm and a maximum torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm. The mill is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

BMW G 310 R is a premium roadster and it will go up against the KTM 390 Duke and Mahindra Mojo. The motorcycle gets premium cycle parts like the upside down front forks and monoshock suspension at the rear. It employs a 300mm disc brake in the front and a 240mm at the rear along with ABS.

BMW G 310 GS, on the other hand, is for those who wish to go off-road. It borrows design cues from the premium R 1200 GS bike. The G 310 GS features a newly-designed fairing, the 'GS' moniker on the fuel tank, a long-travel suspension, off-road friendly tires and a new engine cowl. It will square up against Royal Enfield Himalayan and Kawasaki Versys X-300.