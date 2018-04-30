BMW G 310 R is a street fighter, while G 310 GS is an adventure version

India launch likely in July 2018

Will be BMW Motorrad's most affordable bikes in India

Expected to be priced between Rs 3.0 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh

BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of German automaker BMW, had started India operations in March 2017 and it almost immediately found over 100 takers for the expensive bikes. Now, the biking fraternity in India is eagerly waiting for the BMW Motorrad - G 310 R and G 310 GS.

Both the bikes will be the most affordable offering from BMW Motorrad while there was no clarity about the launch time of the twins in India. Emerging reports suggest BMW Motorrad will launch the G 310 R and its adventure sibling, the G 310 GS at the beginning of second half of 2018. This essentially means the market launch of both bikes can be expected in July 2018.

BMW Motorrad is yet to officially announce the launch date while some of its dealers have already started accepting bookings for the G 310 R and G 310 GS. Dealers in Pune, Kerala and Chennai are now taking orders for a token amount of Rs 50,000, reports Autocar. Buzz at the dealerships indicates BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will be priced at around Rs 3 lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The G 310 R and G 310 GS are powered by a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine which can churn out 33.5bhp at 9,500rpm and a maximum torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm. The mill is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The G 310 R is a streetfighter motorcycle that will compete against KTM Duke 390, Mahindra Mojo and also TVS Apache RR 310, which uses same platform and engine. The G 310 R will be premium model with the addition of upside down front forks and monoshock suspension at the rear. It employs a 300mm disc brake in the front and a 240mm at the rear along with ABS.

The G 310 GS, on the other hand, is an adventure version and it borrows design cues from the premium R 1200 GS bike. The new motorcycle features a newly-designed fairing, the 'GS' moniker on the fuel tank, a long-travel suspension, off-road friendly tires and a new engine cowl.

BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are manufactured at Hosur in Tamil Nadu in association with TVS Motor Company not only for domestic sales but also for the global market.