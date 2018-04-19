BMW Motorrad's G 310 R and G 310 GS are the most anticipated motorcycle from the German premium bike maker in India. BMW Motorrad India showcased both the motorcycles at Auto Expo 2018 and confirmed launch in the second half of this year.

While the company is coy about the exact timeframe of the launch, emerging reports indicate both BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will be launched in July 2018. Ahead of the imminent launch BMW Motorrad dealers in Pune, Kerala and Chennai have started accepting bookings for both the bikes for a token amount of Rs 50,000, reports Autocar India. Buzz at the dealerships indicates BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will be priced at around Rs 3 lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh, respectively.

Both the G 310 R and G 310 GS will be BMW Motorrad's most affordable offering in India. Both the motorcycles are manufactured at Hosur in Tamil Nadu in association with TVS Motor Company not only for domestic sales but also for the global market.

The BMW motorcycles are powered by a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine which can churn out 33.5bhp at 9,500rpm and a maximum torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm. The mill is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The G 310 R is naked streetfighter motorcycle that will compete against KTM Duke 390 and Mahindra Mojo. It will also pose a challenge against the TVS Apache RR 310 which uses same platform and engine. The G 310 R will be premium model with the addition of upside down front forks and monoshock suspension at the rear. It employs a 300mm disc brake in the front and a 240mm at the rear along with ABS.

The adventure version G 310 GS borrows design cues from its elder sibling, the BMW R 1200 GS. The new motorcycle features a newly-designed fairing, the 'GS' moniker on the fuel tank, a long-travel suspension, off-road friendly tires and a new engine cowl.

Source: CarToq