BMW G 310 R is a street fighter, while G 310 GS is an adventure version

BMW G 310 twins are expected to be priced between Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.50 lakh

Bookings are already open for G 310 R and G 310 GS

BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of German automaker BMW, had started India operations in March 2017. In a span of 12 months, BMW sold over 252 units of its premium bikes that cost from Rs 12.20 lakh. Now, the company is all set to foray into the sub-500cc biking segment of India with the launch of G 310 R and G 310 GS.

BMW Motorrad dealers have already started accepting booking for the twin models which will be the most affordable bikes of BMW. The launch of the bikes was linked in July but a new report in Overdrive claims, the launch has been scheduled by June-end. The report also confirms deliveries by mid-August.

Manufactured at TVS Motor Company's plant in Hosur, G 310 R and G 310 GS are expected to be priced around Rs 3.10 lakh and Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. At that price point, both the G 310 bikes will be a compelling case.

Both G 310 R and G 310 GS will draw power from a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine which can churn out 33.5bhp at 9,500rpm and a maximum torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm. The mill is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The G 310 R is a streetfighter motorcycle and hence, it will lock horn against KTM Duke 390 and Mahindra Mojo. The motorcycle gets premium cycle parts like the upside down front forks and monoshock suspension at the rear. It employs a 300mm disc brake in the front and a 240mm at the rear along with ABS.

The G 310 GS is an adventure version and will go up against Royal Enfield Himalayan and Kawasaki Versys X-300. It borrows design cues from the premium R 1200 GS bike. The G 310 GS features a newly-designed fairing, the 'GS' moniker on the fuel tank, a long-travel suspension, off-road friendly tires and a new engine cowl.