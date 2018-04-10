Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer Royal Enfield is working toward upgrading its range of motorcycles in India with ABS (Anti-lock Braking System). While the updated models are expected to be launched soon in India, the latest is that the Himalayan, the purpose-built adventure tourer will be the only model to get dual-channel ABS.

Royal Enfield is expected to fit its entire range of models — Bullet, Classic, Thunderbird and the Himalayan — with ABS. According to a report of Zigwheels, the Himalayan will come with dual-channel ABS while the other models in its range will get only the single-channel ABS. In single-channel ABS, only the front wheel will be controlled while braking. The dual-channel ABS, on the other hand, gets the benefit of controlling both front and rear wheels. In the updated versions, ABS is likely to be the only change.

An earlier report had said that Royal Enfield Bullet will be the first motorcycle to get ABS in its line-up, which will be followed by Thunderbird and Himalayan.

Royal Enfield is updating its motorcycles with ABS as the Indian government made it mandatory for all the two-wheelers to provide either the ABS or the combined braking system (CBS) as standard. While the existing bikes or scooters on sale are required to be upgraded with ABS, it is compulsory for the new two-wheelers with an engine capacity above 125 cc.

With ABS onboard, the Himalayan's price is expected to rise up to Rs 10,000. The other models of Royal Enfield are also expected to see a price hike in the coming months.

The Eicher-owned motorcycle brand had updated Himalayan recently. The adventure tourer was re-launched with an updated engine to make it BS-IV compliant.

Himalayan is powered by a 411cc oil-cooled single-cylinder mill, which can churn out 24.5 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm torque between 4,000-4,500 rpm, paired with a five-speed transmission. Built on a double-cradle chassis, Royal Enfield Himalayan rides on a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch at the rear. The front wheel gets a 300 mm disc with two-piston floating calipers, while the rear gets a 240 mm disc with a single-piston floating caliper.